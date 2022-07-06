Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,641 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

