Xponance Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

