Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 439.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 254,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 800.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 231,013 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 330,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

