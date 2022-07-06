Xponance Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,477,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,738,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,856,000 after acquiring an additional 188,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Cowen dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

NYSE:KSS opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

