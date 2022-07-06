Xponance Inc. Sells 1,483 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 263.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 766,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hanesbrands by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hanesbrands by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.