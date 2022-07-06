Xponance Inc. Sells 1,558 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chemours by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,412,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 over the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CC opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

