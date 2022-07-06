Xponance Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.