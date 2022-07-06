Xponance Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

