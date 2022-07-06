Xponance Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 4,678.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

