Xponance Inc. Sells 366 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

