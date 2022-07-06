Xponance Inc. Sells 446 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $32,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,325,000. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $4,934,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,925. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

