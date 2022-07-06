Xponance Inc. Sells 7 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,468.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,489.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,326.96. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,756.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $23.00 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

