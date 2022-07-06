YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.06.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12. YETI has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in YETI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in YETI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

