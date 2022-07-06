Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $302.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $287.93 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.