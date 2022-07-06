Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.70 to $2.60. The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.77. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 23,487 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 33.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth about $9,750,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 609.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 969,058 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

