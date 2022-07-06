Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $23.25.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.
About Zuora (Get Rating)
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
