Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zuora by 81.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 15.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Zuora by 71.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

