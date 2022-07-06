Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) vs. MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Critical Analysis

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -1,962.56% -72.62% -52.39% MaxCyte -41.15% -7.39% -6.78%

This table compares Zymergen and MaxCyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million 8.38 -$361.79 million ($3.72) -0.37 MaxCyte $33.89 million 15.25 -$19.08 million ($0.17) -29.94

MaxCyte has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zymergen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zymergen and MaxCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

Zymergen presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 396.32%. Given Zymergen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zymergen is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of MaxCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Zymergen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MaxCyte beats Zymergen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

