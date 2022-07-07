1,003 Shares in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,965,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,511,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPI. TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

IPI opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $555.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.