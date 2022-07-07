11,000 Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of EnPro Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $77.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

