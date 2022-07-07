147 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.33 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

