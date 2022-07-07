17 Capital Partners LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,254.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,552.21.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

