17,933 Shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

