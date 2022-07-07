2,022 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

Shares of SWAV opened at $196.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.44 and a 200 day moving average of $172.13. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $2,113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,133,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $116,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,720,744. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

