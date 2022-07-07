23,200 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.76. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

