23,500 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Affirm by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at $28,406,768.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

