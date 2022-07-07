2,361 Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 123,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62.

