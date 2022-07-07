27,329 Shares in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.24% of VanEck Gaming ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 863.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000.

NASDAQ:BJK opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

