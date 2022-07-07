28,246 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,551,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 311,641 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.