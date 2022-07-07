40,959 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,959 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lennar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.