43,190 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,322 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONB. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,737.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

