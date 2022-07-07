7,032 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

