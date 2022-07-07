Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.