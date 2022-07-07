Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 63,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

ATVI opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

