Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

NYSE:AAP opened at $181.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.