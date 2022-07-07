AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of WD stock opened at $98.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.18. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,323.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

