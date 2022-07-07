AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,207 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.61.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

