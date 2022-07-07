AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,391 iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of GNMA opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

