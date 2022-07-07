AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

VIOV opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average of $171.23. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.91 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

