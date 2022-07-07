AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

NYSE:LH opened at $243.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.62. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

