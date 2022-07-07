AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 23,360 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Livent by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Livent by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Livent by 4,027.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 508,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 495,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Livent by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTHM. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 2.08.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

