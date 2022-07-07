AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,384 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 576,936 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $21,971,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 538,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after acquiring an additional 518,261 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

TPR stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

