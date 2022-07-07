AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Booking by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,347,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,717.69.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,750.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,689.46 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,064.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2,233.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

