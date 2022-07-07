AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,952 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in STORE Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in STORE Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.14.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.