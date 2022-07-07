AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

