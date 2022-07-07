AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.76.

Shares of ROK opened at $200.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

