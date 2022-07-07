AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 108,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $161.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

