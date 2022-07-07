AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.