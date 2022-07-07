AE Wealth Management LLC Has $836,000 Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,792,000 after buying an additional 290,601 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,988,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,201,000 after buying an additional 106,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $297,493,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,287,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,876,000 after acquiring an additional 40,165 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

NYSE:SLF opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

