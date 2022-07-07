AE Wealth Management LLC Has $851,000 Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 264.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $185.88 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.54.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

