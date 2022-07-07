AE Wealth Management LLC Has $856,000 Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENN. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 61.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 23.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 223.4% in the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

